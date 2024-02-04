Indian Minister Adityanath Gains Huge Social Media Following

Indian Minister of Central Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has become a prominent figure on social media, confirming his popularity among the public. According to the social media platform X, Adityanath ranks first among ministers in terms of the highest number of followers and third among Indian politicians.

Adityanath’s personal account on X, with the username @myogiadityanath, has surpassed 27.4 million followers. In the category of personal political accounts, he is only surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, while surpassing figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who have 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers respectively on X.

It is worth noting that Adityanath’s social media following is much larger than well-known personalities such as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who have 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers respectively on X.

In addition to his personal account on X, Adityanath also has an office account with the username @myogioffice, which has over 10 million followers. This account has become the largest personal office account in the country since its establishment in January 2019.

In a statement released last Saturday, Adityanath’s office highlighted that his decisive leadership and the decisions he has made have not only gained immense popularity but have also influenced other states to adopt strict measures against criminals, known as the “Anthem of Adityanath.” For example, the procession of the Hindu deity Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has garnered global praise, demonstrating Adityanath’s exceptional leadership ability.

Frequently Asked Questions about Minister Adityanath:

1. What is the popularity of the minister on social media?

Adityanath has the highest number of followers among ministers and ranks third among Indian politicians on the social media platform.

2. How many followers does the minister’s account have on X?

The minister’s account, with the username @myogiadityanath, has over 27.4 million followers.

3. Where does the minister rank compared to other well-known politicians?

The minister ranks behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah but has more followers than Akhilesh Yadav and the Chief Minister of Delhi.

4. How many followers does the minister’s office account have?

The minister’s office account, with the username @myogioffice, has over 10 million followers.

5. What are the impacts of the minister’s decisions?

The minister’s decisions have gained significant popularity and have influenced other states to adopt stringent measures against criminals. An example is the procession of the Hindu deity Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Related links:

– Minister’s account on X

– Minister’s office account