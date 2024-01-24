Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza’s Instagram Post Fuels Speculation about her Marriage

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza recently shared a picture on her Instagram Stories that has sparked a wave of curiosity and speculation among her followers. The picture, which featured Mirza alone, noticeably lacked the presence of her husband, Shoaib Malik. Coincidentally, just hours later, Malik announced his marriage to Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed, confirming the long-standing rumors of their separation.

Mirza and Malik got married in 2010 and are parents to a four-year-old son named Izhaan. Following their wedding, the couple resided in a luxurious bungalow in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. However, recent reports suggest that Mirza has moved to a new villa in Dubai, motivated their son’s schooling needs and his desire for a swimming pool.

In a video collaboration with Asian Paints, Mirza gave her fans a glimpse of her new stunning white villa. Interestingly, the video did not feature Malik, and the photographs showcased only their son, Izhaan. This has further fueled speculation about the state of their marriage.

Meanwhile, Malik took to social media to share pictures from his wedding to Sana Javed along with a verse from the Quran that reads, “And We created you in pairs.” This confirmation seemed to solidify the rumors surrounding Mirza and Malik’s troubled relationship.

Fans and followers of both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are anxiously awaiting an official statement from the couple regarding the current status of their marriage. Until then, these recent developments and their activities on social media will continue to fuel speculation and arouse curiosity.

The unfolding of this situation remains uncertain, as fans hope for clarity and transparency from these popular sports personalities.

FAQs

1. Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorced?

There has been no official statement from Sania Mirza or Shoaib Malik regarding their divorce. However, recent events and social media activities have raised questions about the status of their marriage.

2. Why did Sania Mirza move to a new villa?

According to reports, Sania Mirza moved to a new villa in Dubai to meet her son’s schooling needs and his wish for a swimming pool.

3. Who is Sana Javed?

Sana Javed is a Pakistani TV actress who recently married Shoaib Malik, leading to rumors and speculation about the separation of Sania Mirza and Malik.

