Instagram Introduces Flipside: A New Way to Manage Multiple Profiles

Instagram, owned Meta, has unveiled a game-changing feature called Flipside, which allows users to have two separate profiles within a single account. This innovative addition aims to address the growing need for enhanced privacy on social media platforms.

In the past, Instagram users had to create multiple accounts to maintain different profiles for work and personal use. However, Flipside eliminates the need for multiple accounts allowing individuals to manage both profiles within the same account.

One of the key benefits of Flipside is the ability to share private content exclusively with close friends and family. This feature enables users to keep their personal lives separate from their public persona, fostering a more intimate and authentic sharing experience. Moreover, Flipside offers the option to have a distinct profile picture, username, and bio, empowering users to present themselves differently from their public account.

Another notable feature of Flipside is its ability to let users start afresh removing all connections from their private profile. This gives individuals complete control over their privacy settings and allows them to better manage their online presence.

Although Flipside is currently being tested with a select group of users, it is expected to be available to the public in the coming months. It is worth mentioning that in order to utilize Flipside and create both public and private profiles within the same account, users must be at least 18 years old. Additionally, private posts are not available for business profiles, aligning with user expectations.

Instagram’s commitment to prioritizing privacy is commendable, and the introduction of Flipside is set to be welcomed its vast user base. As the feature becomes more widely available, users will have greater autonomy in curating their online presence and sharing personal content with a select audience.

