Instagram’s New “Flipside” Feature Faces Backlash

Instagram users were recently greeted with notifications about a new feature called “Flipside” within the app, which has sparked mixed reactions. The social media platform, owned Meta, had prepared the ground for Flipside last year as a way for users to create a private section within their profiles.

The Flipside feature allows users to showcase their alter ego, leading some to believe that it could potentially thrive with NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content. However, its real potential and impact remain uncertain.

The new Flipside feature is still dependent on Instagram’s community guidelines, so the extent of NSFW content allowed is yet to be seen. It is important to note that the same terms of use that apply to the rest of the social network will also apply to Flipside. Therefore, those hoping for a “safe space” without any rules within the Instagram environment may be disappointed.

Despite this, Instagram, being one of the most popular apps within Meta’s portfolio, needs to find ways to retain content creators on its platform and prevent them from migrating to competitors like TikTok or even OnlyFans.

