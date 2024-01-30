Introducing Flipside: A New Approach to Privacy on Instagram

In today’s digital age, privacy is becoming an increasingly important concern for social media users. With the rise of Instagram as one of the most popular platforms, the need for enhanced privacy features has become evident. That’s why Instagram is considering a new feature called Flipside.

What is Flipside on Instagram?

Flipside is a testing feature that offers an alternative grid layout for a limited number of followers. This new feature allows for filtered posts with higher privacy settings.

How does Flipside work?

When activated, Flipside will be accessible through a key icon that appears on the main feed. By tapping on it, users will be able to switch to the Flipside grid and view all their personal posts. This Flipside grid will only be visible to the user.

For friends who have access to Flipside, only the posts related to Flipside will appear in their timelines. To differentiate these posts, a key icon will be displayed next to the user’s name. Additionally, friends will be able to create and manage their own Flipside page, as well as have their own followers.

Will Flipside be connected to Close Friends Stories?

No, Flipside will not be linked to the Close Friends list for Stories. Users will need to maintain a separate set of friends for Close Friends and Flipside.

When will Flipside be released on Instagram?

Flipside is currently a testing feature, and its future is still uncertain. As Instagram already allows users to choose their audience for posts, the need for Flipside on the platform remains to be seen.

Overall, Flipside appears to be an intriguing prospect for users who value privacy in their posts. However, its success is not guaranteed. It’s highly likely that we may see Flipside expand to other platforms under the Meta company, such as Facebook and Threads. But for now, we will need to monitor the audience’s response to the tests and the potential adjustments of this feature in the future.

Key Terms:

– Flipside: A testing feature on Instagram that provides an alternative grid layout for selected followers.

Sources: Instagram, Facebook, Threads