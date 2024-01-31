Introducing Flipside: A New Era of Privacy on Instagram

Instagram, owned Meta, has unveiled a new feature called Flipside, which aims to tackle the issue of fake accounts while providing users with a more private way to share information with close friends and family.

Flipside was first discovered network researcher Alessandro Paluzzi in December and gained attention through screen captures shared on social media. These captures reveal that Instagram will likely position the new feature as “a new space just for you and your friends” and as “only the people you choose can see this side of your profile and posts.”

The Flipside feature acts as an alternative profile for users, allowing them to share videos or posts that are visible only to select individuals. This feature is potentially developed the company to address the issue of finstas, which are fake Instagram accounts often created individuals and celebrities to engage with their close friends.

The term finstas gained prominence in 2021 when Senator Richard Blumenthal questioned a top Meta executive during a congressional hearing about the company’s commitment to terminate finstas.

The new Instagram feature, Flipside, offers a secure and private experience for users while solving the problem of fake accounts. Users will have the ability to share content with a selected group of people, safeguarding their privacy and ensuring that only desired recipients can view it. This new feature represents a revolutionary tool that will empower users to have full control and enjoy a completely private and secure experience on Instagram.

Frequently Asked Questions about Instagram’s Flipside Feature

1. What is Instagram’s Flipside feature?

The Flipside feature is a new function that Instagram is testing, aiming to provide users with a dedicated space to share information with close friends and family. This feature solves the problem of fake accounts (finstas) and offers a secure and private experience.

2. How does the Flipside feature work?

Through the Flipside feature, users can share videos or posts that are visible only to the people they choose. They can create a space that is exclusive to themselves and their friends, where only desired recipients will have access to this side of their profile and posts.

3. Why was the Flipside feature created?

The feature was developed to address the issue of fake accounts (finstas) frequently created individuals and celebrities to interact with their close friends. Flipside offers a secure and private space for sharing information.

4. How can I use the Flipside feature on Instagram?

The Flipside feature is still under testing and is not currently available for all users. You can stay updated with Instagram’s announcements to learn when it will be made available to everyone.

5. What are the advantages of the Flipside feature?

The Flipside feature offers a secure and private space for sharing information. Users can share content with a select group of people, ensuring their privacy and allowing only desired recipients to access the content.

Related Links:

– Instagram (www.instagram.com)