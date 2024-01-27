Introducing Instagram’s “Flipside”: A New Way to Connect with Close Friends

Instagram is testing a new feature called “Flipside” that allows users to create a private space within their profile for sharing personal content exclusively with their closest friends. This new functionality, similar to the concept of a “Finsta,” offers a more secluded platform for content exchange.

What is Flipside?

The Flipside feature enables users to easily create a private space, or “Finsta,” providing a more isolated environment for sharing personal content with selected friends.

How does it work?

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered Flipside, which allows users to have a different profile picture, name, and biography for their private side. Users can manage who sees the content on Flipside, and they even have the option to start over removing all friends.

Accessing Flipside

To access someone’s Flipside, users simply tap a button or swipe down on the main profile, creating a separate space where they can share a wider range of content.

Privacy and Adaptability

Flipside aims to provide users with a customizable and distinctive profile separate from their public one. Users have control over who can see the content on Flipside, and the feature was designed to offer a more private sharing experience for both users and their closest friends.

Similar to “Close Friends”

In November 2023, Instagram expanded the “Close Friends” feature, allowing users to share private stories on their main feed. Flipside seems to take this concept even further creating a distinct section within a user’s profile for these selected posts, potentially offering a more organized and private sharing experience.

When can users expect Flipside?

While testing is still ongoing, Instagram has not confirmed an official release date for the Flipside feature. Users may anticipate broader availability in the coming days as Instagram refines and completes this new addition to its platform.

