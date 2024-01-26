Introducing “The Continentals: From the World of John Wick”

Get ready for an exciting and action-packed new series set in the thrilling world of “John Wick”! “The Continentals: From the World of John Wick” is a prequel series that will have fans on the edge of their seats. This highly anticipated show is currently streaming on Peacock.

The series consists of three captivating 90-minute episodes that take place in 1970s New York City. Colin Woodell brings the young con artist, Winston Scott, to life. As the series unfolds, viewers discover how Winston eventually becomes the owner of the Continental Hotel, a central location in the “John Wick” films. With his sights set on replacing current owner, Cormac O’Connor (played Mel Gibson), Winston navigates a dangerous world of power struggles and betrayal.

“The Continentals: From the World of John Wick” begins with the story of two brothers, the younger Winston and his older brother, Frankie, brilliantly portrayed Ben Robson. While Winston finds himself in London, attempting to deceive a wealthy real estate developer, Frankie is in New York City, trying to break the unbreakable rules of the High Table. Frankie’s journey leads him to the hotel’s New Year’s Eve party where he manages to steal an ancient coin from the hotel’s vault. Hiding out with his ruthless Vietnamese wife, Yen (played Nhung Kate), Frankie’s fate intertwines with Winston’s as they both evade Cormac’s relentless bodyguards.

The series introduces several intriguing characters, including Saint Minette as young Charon, who goes on to become the iconic concierge of the Continental Hotel, as played the late Lance Reddick in the films. The third episode of the series will be available for streaming on Peacock on October 6, 2023.

