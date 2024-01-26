Is Selena Gomez a Time Traveler? New TikTok Video Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A recent TikTok video has sparked a wave of conspiracy theories surrounding pop star Selena Gomez and her possible time travel abilities. The video, posted user drollsquad, features an old music recording from the Tejano band Inocencia, which includes a photo of the band members. One of the members bears a striking resemblance to Selena Gomez. But the similarities don’t stop there. It turns out that the band originated from Texas, the same state where Selena Gomez was born and raised.

This intriguing coincidence has ignited interesting discussions among users in the comments, with some speculating a connection between the 1989 recording and Taylor Swift, a close friend of Selena Gomez. While these theories may be nothing more than playful banter, it underscores the fascination people have with the idea of time travel.

Selena Gomez, however, seems to take all these conspiracy theories in stride. She continues to embrace her sense of humor and remains focused on her upcoming return to television in the revival of the popular series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Gomez will not only reprise her role in the show but will also serve as a producer alongside her former co-star David Henrie.

