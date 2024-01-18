The Rise of Girlhood: Redefining Identity and Empowerment in the Age of TikTok

In recent years, girlhood has experienced a powerful resurgence, thanks in large part to the online space provided TikTok. What was once dismissed as girl-coded frivolity has now become a platform for embracing and defending all things associated with girlhood. From fashion trends to cultural phenomena, TikTok has allowed women and girls to redefine their identities and find empowerment in their own terms.

The year 2023 was particularly significant for girlhood. It saw the rise of marketing strategies centered around Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, embodying the childhood dreams of many. Taylor Swift’s Eras tour also showcased the cultural power of her fanbase, the Swifties, leading to her nomination as Time’s Person of the Year. These events and others like them have given recognition to the significance of girlhood in contemporary culture.

TikTok, as a platform created and operated the younger generation, has become the birthplace of the modern understanding of girlhood. Unlike previous generations, today’s young adults have the freedom to explore their identities without the early pressures of motherhood. With the internet and TikTok’s algorithm, girls and women have found a platform where their voices can be heard, and their points of view can be shared with like-minded individuals.

While the internet was previously viewed as an extension of real life, TikTok has become a place to create and shape one’s own reality. Terms like “feral girls,” “rat girl summer,” and “girl dinner” have emerged from social media and have made their way into offline lives. These terms act as rebranding and embellishments of everyday experiences, allowing women to embrace their behavior and find joy in their lives.

The nature of girlhood on TikTok holds a deep sense of nostalgia. Fashion trends from childhood, such as lace-trimmed camisoles, snap hair clips, and ballet flats, have made a strong comeback. This resurgence represents a longing to hold onto youthful innocence and resist the pressures of adulthood. It also serves as a reclamation of the childhood experiences that were often lost too soon.

Furthermore, girlhood on TikTok goes beyond visual aesthetics. Emotions and experiences are now reexamined through a girl-coded lens. Terms like “Gone Girl” highlight feelings of being misunderstood and unconsidered in relationships, while “female rage” replaces the once-dismissive term of “hysteria.” By doing so, TikTok girlhood challenges societal constructs and affords women the opportunity to define themselves on their own terms.

This newfound empowerment is not only a source of fun and entertainment but also a privilege that women have historically been denied. TikTok has provided girls and women with a space where they can share their stories, express their emotions, and find solidarity with others who share their experiences. While girlhood on TikTok may seem frivolous to some, its impact on feminist issues is profound. It is redefining identity, enabling empowerment, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.

