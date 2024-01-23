Jacqueline Novak’s Triumph Fills Your Screen on Netflix

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s special performance titled “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” is set to release on Netflix on January 23, 2024. Directed Natasha Lyonne, Novak takes the stage in this stand-up show.

According to Netflix, the summary of the comedy special reads as follows: “Comedian Jacqueline Novak delivers a funny and philosophical essay on sex, adolescence, and a specific part of the body in this epic comedy special.”

About “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees”

“Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” has a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and was filmed at the Town Hall theater in New York City. It is the final show of Novak’s “Get on Your Knees” tour, which premiered in 2019.

The creators describe this performance as a “concert film meets comedy essay.” The comedy special is said to be “bold and simultaneously moving, an unexpectedly philosophical essay a young evolving individual that pushes the boundaries of stand-up comedy.”

Actor Jeremy O Harris, known for the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” praises the comedy special, calling it “hilarious.”

Jacqueline Novak first debuted “Get on Your Knees” in 2018 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, initially titled “How Embarrassing for Her.” She later presented her performance in Los Angeles, garnering the interest of Natasha Lyonne and Mike Birbiglia. Lyonne decided to present the show, with Birbiglia as a producer.

Jacqueline Novak has appeared on shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, the HBO series “2 Dope Queens,” and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She also had her own comedy special on Comedy Central titled “The Half Hour.”

Natasha Lyonne directed the comedy special and is known for her role in the police comedy-drama series “Poker Face,” in which she stars. The series, directed Rian Johnson, received widespread acclaim, and Lyonne was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy.

Alongside Jacqueline Novak, Lyonne is also an executive producer for the comedy special on Netflix. In addition to the two of them, Chris Laker, John Early, John Irwin, and Mike Birbiglia are executive producers.

Stay tuned for more information on “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” as it premieres on Netflix in a few days.

