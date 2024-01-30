John Terry: A Model of Dedication and Kindness

John Terry, an employee at Walmart in Monroe, Louisiana, has become well-known for his dedication and kindness in his work. In a recent video posted on TikTok user Kita Wright, Terry talks about his graduation on TikTok and how famous he has become as a result.

In the video, 76-year-old Terry says, “Neither rain nor snow nor storm, I’m at the door. I’m doing my job!” The video has garnered over 1 million views and many positive comments, praising Terry’s work ethic and kindness.

Known as “Mr. John” in the community, Terry expressed his surprise and pleasure at knowing that people enjoy watching him. “I just enjoy when everyone comes to talk to me and I just enjoy this community. I love being in Monroe and seeing all these sweet people here,” he explained.

Terry has been working at Walmart for 15 years, and the store manager, Stacy Martin, describes him as an incredibly pleasant person who visitors from the entire area come to see. “He’s always kind to all my customers. I have customers who come back again and again just to see him. Even when they’re not shopping, they just come to hug him. Mr. John hugs everyone. He loves the community,” said Martin.

Colleagues and friends describe Terry as passionate and say that he brightens everyone’s day. His good friend, Daryl Triplett, stated that the employee seen in the video is a genuine, authentic person. “It’s a wonderful experience to see him help people and make the world a better place. It’s one thing to see him at Walmart, but to see him every day doing everything he can to help people and make the world better—it’s amazing. This behavior is rare these days, and John Terry is that person,” added Triplett.

John Terry represents an example of dedication and kindness in his work. The Monroe community applauds him and recognizes the importance of positivity and caring for others. John Terry is a source of inspiration for all of us, reminding us to appreciate simplicity and kindness in our everyday actions.

