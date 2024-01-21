“Jonah’s Curse”: A Twisted Comedy Pilot in the Works at Showtime

Showtime is developing a new British comedy titled “Jonah’s Curse,” created and written Clem Garritty. The series, coming from Jax Media UK, tasked Garritty with crafting four scripts before pitching the comedy to Showtime. While no work is currently underway on the scripts, there are rumors of casting and plans to shoot a pilot after the ongoing strikes. Experienced television director Iain B. MacDonald has been chosen to helm the series.

“Jonah’s Curse” follows a gay man living in London who seeks love through casual encounters, only to discover that everyone he sleeps with has met a bizarre and untimely demise. This marks MacDonald’s return to Showtime, where he directed some of the network’s most celebrated comedies in the past decade, including “Episode” which earned him an Emmy nomination, “Shameless,” and “Black Monday.”

Showtime finds itself in a transition period as it closely integrates with Paramount+ under the leadership of Chris McCarthy. This merger signifies a new era for the network, with exciting possibilities for innovative and boundary-pushing content.

