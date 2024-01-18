TikTokers Take on Stereotypes with #ohthatsnot Trend

Summary: TikTok users have transformed Kelly Osbourne’s controversial statement about Donald Trump into a new trend on the platform. The #ohthatsnot trend involves individuals sharing funny and politically incorrect statements that challenge stereotypes, garnering millions of views and reactions. This trend has prompted users from marginalized backgrounds to participate and share their experiences of being misrepresented or misused in promotional materials.

The power of social media trends knows no bounds, as demonstrated the latest TikTok sensation, #ohthatsnot. This trend emerged from a notorious gaffe Kelly Osbourne when, as a guest host on The View in 2015, she made a comment regarding Donald Trump’s remarks about Latinos and undocumented citizens. Osbourne’s questionable statement of “If you kick out every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?” has now become the starting point for a trend that challenges stereotypes.

TikTokers have embraced the #ohthatsnot trend as an opportunity to lend their voices and creativity to the conversation. By using the same verbiage as Osbourne, users share funny and politically incorrect statements that question societal assumptions. The hashtag has already gathered an impressive 105 million views on the app, showcasing the immense popularity of this trend.

While some statements may perpetuate stereotypes, others aim to highlight the absurdity and unfairness of such assumptions. One video, with 12 million views, humorously questions who will make your drinks at Starbucks if “they/them” individuals are no longer present. Another creator popularized the meme asking, “And if you kick out every middle-class mother from this country, then who is gonna be riding your bikes, Peloton?”

Interestingly, the #ohthatsnot trend has provided a platform for marginalized individuals to join in the joke. Black and brown TikTokers have shared their experiences of being misrepresented in promotional materials. For instance, @setaminata, a Black TikToker, pointed out the irony of individuals being excluded from diversity pictures on college campuses. Their video received almost 700,000 views, sparking discussion among users who have faced similar situations.

In this unexpected twist, the #ohthatsnot trend has evolved from a controversial comment to a space for individuals to challenge stereotypes and share their stories. These TikTokers have harnessed the power of humor and creativity to address societal assumptions while fostering a sense of community and understanding.