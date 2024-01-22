“Kokomo City” Documentary Set to Premiere on Streaming Platforms Paramount+ and Showtime

In the truly entertaining and unfiltered film, director D. Smith gives the microphone to four black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York – Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver – who candidly analyze the challenges and triumphs they face in their daily lives. “I remember some people in the music community saying that I would ruin my career [by coming out of the closet]. And I said, ‘Okay. I can’t wait to prove them wrong,'” added Smith. And that’s just the beginning. “Kokomo City” also won the Best Documentary Film award at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama. The four protagonists also received the Unforgettables award from Cinema Eye Honors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will the documentary “Kokomo City” premiere?

A: The documentary “Kokomo City” will premiere on February 2, 2024, on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Q: What awards has the documentary won?

A: The documentary has won multiple awards, including the NEXT Audience and Innovator awards at the Sundance Film Festival, the Best Documentary Film award at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, and the Best Documentary Film award at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama.

Definitions of Terms

Transgender: Individuals who do not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.

Sex Workers: Individuals who provide sexual services in exchange for compensation.

Streaming: The process of transmitting or receiving data (usually video or audio) over the internet in real time.

Paramount+ and Showtime: Two popular streaming platforms that provide access to a wide variety of movies, TV series, and other content.