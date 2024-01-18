Larsa Pippen Lists Miami Penthouse for Sale as Relationship with Marcus Jordan Progresses

In a surprising move, Larsa Pippen, renowned reality TV star and former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has put her luxurious Miami penthouse up for sale. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom property, located at the Paramount Miami World Center building, comes with a hefty price tag of $4.2 million.

Pippen’s decision to list the penthouse has sparked speculation about her budding relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan. The two have been an item since September 2022 and their romance appears to be rapidly progressing. According to sources, Pippen is actively seeking a new property with Jordan, indicating a deepening commitment between the couple.

Sources suggest that Pippen aims to capitalize on Miami’s thriving real estate market, hoping to make a substantial profit on her luxury property. She originally purchased the penthouse for $3.375 million shortly after her divorce from Scottie Pippen, signaling her keen eye for investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Pippen and Jordan has received mixed reactions, particularly from Michael Jordan himself. The basketball legend is reportedly unsupportive of his son’s involvement with his former teammate’s ex-wife. Despite this disapproval, the couple remains undeterred and continues to make headlines with their public appearances and joint ventures.

As their love story unfolds, it seems Pippen and Jordan are unafraid to defy expectations and follow their own path. Only time will tell how their relationship will develop and whether Pippen’s real estate endeavors will bear fruit. For now, Miami’s high-end property market eagerly awaits the next chapter in this captivating narrative.