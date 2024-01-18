Our Unhealthy Obsession with Celebrity

Summary: Our obsession with celebrities has taken a dark turn in the digital age. The internet has allowed fans to become overly familiar with their favorite stars and assume roles beyond just admirers. This unhealthy obsession has led to invasive behavior, public shaming, and a desire for control over celebrities’ lives and careers.

Our obsession with celebrities is nothing new, but the internet has taken it to disturbing new levels. The rise of social media platforms has made fans feel connected to their favorite stars in ways that were once unimaginable. They can now follow their every move, comment on their posts, and even interact with them directly. This sense of familiarity has blurred the boundaries between fan and celebrity, leading to a strange kind of obsession.

The phenomenon of celebrities becoming internet personalities, known as the “She’s my Princess Diana” phenomenon, has fueled this obsessive behavior. These internet personalities rise to fame quickly and position themselves as relatable and accessible. Fans see them as friends or someone they could be friends with if given the chance.

However, this familiarity breeds a dangerous sense of entitlement. Fans now believe that they have the right to invade celebrities’ personal lives, criticize their actions, and even try to control their careers. They assume roles as fans, agents, PR teams, and therapists, all rolled into one. They believe they know better than the celebrities themselves and attempt to mold them into the perfect idol.

This behavior is not only invasive but also damaging to both fans and celebrities. By projecting their own preferences and opinions onto celebrities, fans create unrealistic expectations and put immense pressure on these individuals. They demand constant perfection and accountability, and any misstep is met with harsh criticism.

The recent examples of Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal illustrate the toxicity of this obsession. Ayo Edebiri faced backlash for a seemingly harmless review on Letterboxd, which forced her to go private. Paul Mescal’s privacy was violated when fans recorded him without his consent in a pub. These incidents show the fine line between admiration and invasion.

In a society that lacks spiritual figures or alternative role models, people turn to celebrities for guidance and inspiration. But this obsession is neither healthy nor sustainable. It’s time for fans to respect the boundaries of privacy and realize that celebrities are human beings who deserve their own lives and agency. Our obsession should not strip away their autonomy or subject them to constant scrutiny. It’s time to reflect on our actions and find a healthier way to appreciate and support the people we admire.