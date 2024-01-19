LVMH Collaborates with TikTok to Combat Fake Luxury Products

Summary: LVMH, the luxury conglomerate, is engaging in discussions with TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., to tackle the issue of counterfeit luxury products being sold on the popular video-sharing platform. As TikTok gains popularity across all age demographics, the prevalence of “dupes” or cheaper duplicate products has become a growing concern for luxury brands. LVMH aims to work together with TikTok to establish proper safeguards and protect the intellectual property of luxury brands.

LVMH recognizes the detrimental effects of fake luxury products on the reputations and sales of its brands. There has been a surge in counterfeit items being sold on TikTok, ranging from Benefit beauty products to Louis Vuitton bags. This alarming trend not only damages the image of these luxury brands but also undermines the sales of their authentic products.

To address this pressing issue, Toto Haba, Senior Vice President of Global Omni-Marketing for Benefit Cosmetics, shared insights into ongoing talks with TikTok. Both LVMH and TikTok aim to develop effective measures to combat the sale of counterfeit products. TikTok has already begun flagging apparent counterfeit items to the concerned brand owners.

This potential collaboration between LVMH and TikTok aligns with the latter’s ambitious target of achieving $17.5 billion in US e-commerce business 2024. Bloomberg reported TikTok’s strong intentions to expand its presence in the e-commerce sector.

Apart from enhancing TikTok’s credibility within the luxury fashion industry, a partnership with LVMH could also safeguard intellectual property rights. Given LVMH’s existing partnership with Alibaba Group for its Tmall marketplace, the collaboration would further address the complexities faced online marketplaces in the B2B luxury fashion landscape.

The discussions between LVMH and TikTok signify a significant step towards protecting luxury brands from the proliferation of counterfeit products. By establishing proper guardrails and taking action against fake luxury items, both companies are actively working towards creating a safer and more reliable environment for online shoppers.