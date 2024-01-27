Man Charged with Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

An individual from Oxnard, California, has been accused of engaging in heinous crimes involving child pornography and sexual assault of a minor. The 20-year-old man allegedly sold explicit images of children online and committed a sexual assault on a 10-year-old child, according to California officials. Concerningly, law enforcement suspects that there may be additional victims.

Ventura County District Attorney Victor Manuel Avalos, Jr, from Oxnard, has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography through the popular messaging app Snapchat. The investigation was initiated after authorities received reports of child sexual material circulated a teenage girl on Snapchat.

In addition to the possession and distribution of child pornography, Avalos is also facing charges for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child. The police believe that there may be more victims and are urging anyone who has had contact with the Snapchat user under the alias “Rhythmic” to come forward and notify local law enforcement.

According to the press release, Avalos is charged with multiple counts of exploiting minors, engaging in inappropriate acts with minors, violating laws related to the commercial sexual exploitation of minors, and disseminating child sexual abuse material, among other charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 16th and is currently being held without bail.

Oxnard, located approximately 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, is now grappling with the aftermath of these disturbing allegations and the potential impact on the community.

