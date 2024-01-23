Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Acquire and Sell Nude Photos from Snapchat

This article reports that a man from Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison after attempting to acquire nude photos from multiple Snapchat accounts and sell them. He gained access to women’s computers, extracted their nude photos, and sold them. His sentence was 18 months in prison and two years of probation.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who was sentenced to prison?

A man from Pennsylvania was sentenced to prison.

2. Why was he sentenced?

The man attempted to acquire nude photos from Snapchat accounts and sell them.

3. What was his sentence?

The man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of probation.

4. How did he manage to extract the photos?

The man paid to hack women’s Snapchat accounts and stole the photos.

5. How did he present himself?

The man posed as a representative of Snapchat to convince women to reset their passwords and send him verification codes.

6. How much money did he make?

He made between $50,000 and $60,000 from selling the photos.

Definitions and Abbreviations:

Snapchat: A social networking and photo messaging app that allows for the sending of self-destructing photos.

Prison: A place where individuals are held and punished for crimes.

