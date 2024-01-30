Manisha Rani Sustains Injury in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 Dance Reality Show

Manisha Rani has gained recognition after her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. Now, she can be seen in the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. However, recently the influential social media personality got injured during the filming of the dance show. Photos of Manisha Rani being hospitalized and resting in bed have gone viral on social media.

Fans are expressing concern for her condition and offering prayers for her speedy recovery on social media. One user said, “It hurts my heart to see her in this state… Please, God, make her well soon.” Another user commented, “Please, let no harm come her way. May she get well soon, God.” “Get well soon, queen,” wrote a third user. The photo shows Manisha Rani in a critical condition. Due to her continuous work, her health has deteriorated to the extent that hospitalization became necessary. Fans are praying for her swift recovery.

As of now, Manisha Rani has not shared any updates regarding her health. She is no longer just recognized as an influential social media personality but has become a well-known figure. Her music video featuring the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2,’ Elvish Yadav, and the runner-up of the competition, Abhishek Malhan, has also been released.

FAQ

Questions:

1. Who is Manisha Rani?

2. Which reality shows has Manisha Rani participated in?

3. What happened during the filming of the dance reality show?

4. What has happened since Manisha Rani got injured?

5. Why are fans expressing concern about her condition?

6. Has Manisha Rani’s health improved?

7. What other videos has Manisha Rani released?

Answers:

1. Manisha Rani is an influential social media personality who gained recognition through her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11.

2. Manisha Rani has participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11.

3. During the filming of the dance reality show, Manisha Rani sustained an injury and had to be hospitalized due to her deteriorating health caused her continuous work.

4. So far, we have not received any updates regarding Manisha Rani’s health.

5. Fans are expressing concern about Manisha Rani’s condition due to the photo circulating on social media, showing her hospitalized and in a critical condition.

6. We do not have information about any improvement in Manisha Rani’s health.

7. Manisha Rani has released a music video featuring the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, and the runner-up of the competition, Abhishek Malhan.

Recommended relevant links:

1. Link name

2. Link name