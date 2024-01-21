Marvel Overhauls its Approach to Television: The Case of “Daredevil: Born Again”

The Marvel universe is undergoing a dynamic creative revamp, with significant changes being made to the upcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again” following the dismissal of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman. The decision came after production on the 18-episode series was halted in June due to the screenwriters’ strike, giving executives – including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige – the opportunity to reassess the material. It was concluded that the series was not meeting expectations, leading the studio to seek new writers and directors for the project.

This move signifies a complete overhaul of Marvel’s approach to serialized television. While it is uncertain if this approach will be implemented in “Daredevil: Born Again,” the Hollywood Reporter describes Marvel as highly enthusiastic about hiring showrunners – individuals who oversee the creative direction of a series from start to finish – rather than simply head writers and studio executives.

This significant shift in strategy indicates Marvel’s dedication to delivering high-quality television content that aligns with its larger cinematic universe. By entrusting showrunners with the overall vision and direction of the series, Marvel aims to create an immersive and cohesive viewing experience for audiences.

FAQ:

Q: What prompted the creative revamp of “Daredevil: Born Again”?

A: The dismissal of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and the production halt due to the screenwriters’ strike led Marvel to reconsider the direction of the series.

Q: What is Marvel’s new approach to television?

A: Marvel is now focusing on hiring showrunners who will guide the entire series, from its inception to its conclusion.

Q: Will this new approach be applied to “Daredevil: Born Again”?

A: It remains to be seen if the new approach will be implemented in the specific series, but Marvel is enthusiastic about adopting this strategy for its future television projects.

Sources:

1. [The Hollywood Reporter](https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/marvel-tv-boss-jeph-loeb-exit-1250806)

2. [Screen Rant](https://screenrant.com/marvel-will-run-tv-shows-future/)