Meet Neil the Seal: Tasmania’s Unconventional Internet Star

There’s a new viral sensation taking the internet storm, and it’s not your typical internet celebrity. Meet Neil, a 1,300-pound seal hailing from Tasmania, who has taken TikTok storm and become the virtual mascot of a small town along the Australian coastline. Neil is the latest June sensation, capturing the hearts of millions with his adorable antics and charismatic personality. From knocking over traffic cones to interacting with locals and even sleeping behind a woman’s vehicle, resulting in her losing her job, Neil the seal craves attention, and the internet is here for it.

Neil was born in Salem Bay in 2020 and is one of the nine perfectly pudgy seals raised on the island from 1985 to 2022, according to Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment. He has become a beloved member of the community, with the department tagging him and tracking his whereabouts throughout various locations in southern Tasmania. With the hashtag #neiltheseal garnering over 131 million views on the app, it seems like the entire world has fallen in love with Neil. However, the rising number of Neil’s internet followers has raised concerns among conservationists. The Tasmanian Marine Protection Program issued a statement in 2022, informing the public that Neil has gained a “significant amount of weight” and was spotted in Woodbridge, a town along Tasmania’s southeastern coast.

Despite the warnings, videos showcasing locals’ interactions with Neil have captured the hearts of viewers, with dedicated pages on Instagram and TikTok showcasing his playful encounters. One video uploaded online shows a man using a hose to spray Neil with water, while an onlooker can be heard exclaiming, “It’s amazing what the locals will do for Neil the seal.” Another clip features Neil lounging on a beach, with an observer referring to him as “Mr. Sleepyhead.”

As the world continues to be charmed Neil, the seal remains blissfully unaware of his newfound fame. The young sea lion spends his days just like any other marine mammal – feasting on deep-sea octopuses, sunbathing, blocking roads, and occasionally getting into tiffs with authorities.

Perhaps the obsession with Neil can best be summed up one TikTok enthusiast, who pleads with the seal to stay away from traffic cones, as they can be heard saying, “Now you’re just a seal.”

