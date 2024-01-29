Meta Announces New Unlinking Options for EU Users, Redefining User Privacy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has recently made an announcement that is set to redefine user privacy for European Union (EU) users. This move comes ahead of the implementation of the new Digital Markets Act. According to the resolution, EU users will now have the option to unlink their accounts between Instagram and Facebook, as well as utilize other Meta services outside of Facebook.

The changes mean that EU users will be able to enjoy a range of Meta services without sharing their personal information between platforms. For instance, users will have the ability to use Facebook Messenger without having a Facebook account. Additionally, if their Facebook and Instagram accounts are already linked, they will now have the option to separate them.

Users of Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Gaming will also have the flexibility to use these services without having to link information from their main Facebook accounts. However, Meta has clarified that the functionality in these cases may be somewhat limited. For example, users who utilize Marketplace without using their Facebook information will need to communicate with buyers and sellers via email instead of Facebook Messenger. Similarly, users of Facebook Gaming will have access only to single-player games if they choose to unlink their Facebook information.

These changes in Meta’s services follow a similar announcement made Google earlier this month. Google stated that it would allow users to stop the sharing of data between services such as Search, YouTube, Google Maps, and Chrome. These changes are a result of the new Digital Markets Act, which will come into full effect on March 6th. Both Meta and Google have been classified as key gatekeepers under this resolution. Meta’s recent announcement follows its decision last year to disable cross-messaging between Instagram and Facebook globally, although the company did not cite the resolution as the reason behind this change. Additionally, a payment option to remove ads from Facebook and Instagram was introduced to the EU last November, attributed to unspecified regulatory requirements.

