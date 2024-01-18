Facebook Proposes $51 Million Settlement in Canadian Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Use of User Images

Summary: In response to a class-action lawsuit in Canada, Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., is seeking to settle for $51 million. The lawsuit alleges that the social media giant used users’ images without consent in its “sponsored stories” ad program. If approved, approximately 4.3 million people may be eligible for a portion of the settlement. This is not the first time Meta has faced similar lawsuits, as the company recently agreed to pay $90 million to resolve a data privacy lawsuit and $37.5 million to settle a user privacy violation case. Meta also reached a $725 million settlement to resolve class action lawsuits related to the unauthorized access of users’ private data third parties like Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook, under its parent company Meta Platforms Inc., has proposed a settlement of $51 million in response to a class-action lawsuit filed in Canada. The lawsuit claims that users’ images were used without permission in Facebook’s “sponsored stories” ad program. The program was operational from January 2011 to May 2014 and has since been discontinued.

The lawsuit, initially filed in British Columbia, includes residents from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Approval from a B.C. Supreme Court judge is required for the settlement proposal, and a hearing is scheduled for March. If approved, approximately 4.3 million individuals whose real names or photos were used in sponsored stories may be eligible for the settlement in Canada.

This settlement comes after a series of similar legal challenges faced Meta. In February 2022, the company agreed to pay $90 million to resolve a long-standing data privacy lawsuit. Later in August, Meta settled another user privacy violation case for $37.5 million. Additionally, Meta reached a $725 million settlement to address class-action lawsuits concerning the unauthorized access of users’ private data entities such as Cambridge Analytica.

Objections to the proposed settlement can be submitted until March 11. Once approved, details of the process for class members to claim their share of the settlement funds will be announced.

The proposed settlement highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding user privacy and the unauthorized use of personal information in digital advertising. It serves as a reminder for companies like Facebook to prioritize data protection and obtain necessary consent before using users’ images or information in promotional materials.