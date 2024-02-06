Meta Takes Action Against Deepfakes and AI-Generated Content

Delhi, February 6 (IANS): Policymakers are discussing how to combat deepfakes and AI-generated content one year after the elections in India and the United States. Meta has announced that in the coming months it will be labeling images posted users on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads that are generated artificial intelligence.

Meta is introducing a feature for people to report when they share AI-generated videos or audio, so the company can take appropriate action. These statements come from Meta official Nick Clegg, who highlighted the obligation to use this tool and the potential criminal sanctions in case of violation.

The range of Meta’s applications, which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, now reaches 3.19 billion people daily, up from 3.14 billion before.

The social platform has also stated that it is collaborating with industry partners to establish common technical standards for AI content recognition, including videos and audio.

“With companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock implementing their plans to add metadata to images created with their tools, we are building industry-leading tools that can recognize invisible scale indicators so that we can label images,” emphasized Clegg.

Meta is addressing AI-generated content that appears across the internet and is working with other companies in the field to establish common practices for its identification, such as the Partnership on AI (PAI).

“The invisible indicators we use for Meta AI images – IPTC metadata and invisible digital stickers – are in line with PAI’s best practices,” Clegg added.

“We are at the beginning of the dissemination of AI-generated content. As it becomes increasingly common in the coming years, there will be discussions in society about what should and should not be done for the recognition of both synthetic and non-synthetic content,” mentioned Clegg.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are Deepfakes?

Deepfakes are artificially generated videos or images where one person is replaced with another person using artificial intelligence.

2. Who is Meta?

Meta is a leading company that manages various social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

3. How is Meta trying to combat Deepfakes?

Meta is adding a reporting feature for AI-generated videos or audio to be able to label and take appropriate action against this type of content.

4. Which companies are partnering with Meta in the field of Deepfakes?

Meta is collaborating with companies such as Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock to establish common technical standards for AI content recognition.

5. What are the prospects for the recognition of AI-generated content?

The invisible indicators used for the recognition of AI-generated content comply with the best practices established the Partnership on AI (PAI).

6. What are the implications of AI-generated content?

Implications refer to the social discussion about what is acceptable or not for the recognition of synthetic or non-synthetic content.

