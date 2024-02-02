Meta’s Strong Performance Boosts Nasdaq as Dow Retreats

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, delivered stunning results that propelled the Nasdaq, while the Dow retreated following a report on the impressive job numbers in the US, raising concerns about a potential reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates.

At the start of today’s session, shares of Meta Platforms surged approximately 20% as speculative expectations of the tech giant exceeded projections and the company announced its first shareholder metrics.

Around 30 minutes into the trading session, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index reached 15,482.44 points, representing a 0.8% increase. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.3% to 38,392.71 points, while the broader S&P 500 index gained 0.3% at 4,920.74 points.

According to government data, the US economy added 353,000 jobs in January after revising December’s figures significantly to 333,000 positions, indicating a resilient labor market. However, these particular data points are likely to postpone any timetable for Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.

Among other companies reporting their earnings, Amazon soared 7.3% after announcing revenues of $170 billion for the last quarter, following a strong holiday period that saw one billion items purchased globally during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. On the other hand, Apple experienced a 2.1% decline due to concerns over the Chinese market.

