Mike Tyson’s Revolution in the Boxing Realm

After an era dominated HBO in the world of boxing, Mike Tyson’s departure from the network and transition to Showtime marked a new era for the sport. Tyson, one of the most famous boxers of his time, recognized the change that Showtime brought to the game offering larger financial sums and better agreements to athletes, eliminating the monopoly created HBO.

