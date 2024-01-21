Must-Watch Shows on Showtime Right Now

Are you ready for Showtime? No, I’m not kidding. It really is Showtime. I wonder if they make this joke at the Showtime offices. Do employees walk around shouting, “It’s Showtime!” to each other? Do they playfully dance around the water cooler? Is it a contractual obligation to use this phrase? If I were the Showtime CEO, I definitely would. Anyway, here are the best shows on Showtime at the moment. If you’re watching with friends, please whisper the phrase “It’s Showtime, baby” occasionally during your chosen show. Your friends will find it amusing.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Why should I tell you the plot of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’? We’ve all seen it. It’s about a laundry owner and mother, played Michelle Yeoh, who must jump through alternate realities to stop her estranged daughter from destroying the universe with a bagel. What’s so hard to understand?”

“1917”

Sam Mendes’ film, “1917,” technically stars George MacKay, but the REAL STAR of this movie is the camera they used to film it. Nothing else matters. The film follows a young soldier who is assigned to deliver crucial military orders across a war-torn European landscape. And they do it all in one shot. Well, not REALLY — they hide a few shots here and there, but the movie is shot to look like it’s done in one take. And it’s amazing.

“Ladybird”

Before Barbie, there was Greta Gerwig’s “Ladybird.” This coming-of-age drama stars Saoirse Ronan as a girl from a Catholic school in Sacramento who dreams of attending “the college of cool people” on the East Coast.

