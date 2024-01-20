Nathan Fielder: An All-Round Entertainer Who Keeps Evolving

Nathan Fielder, born on May 12, 1983, is a Canadian comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur. Widely recognized for his participation in the television series “Nathan for You,” Fielder has established himself as a versatile entertainer in the industry.

What is Nathan Fielder up to now? He has recently taken on a new role in Showtime’s upcoming series, “The Curse,” alongside Emma Stone. This project marks a significant change in his career, as he portrays a completely fictional character rather than his usual persona.

In addition to “Nathan for You,” Fielder has made appearances in various other television shows, including “The Simpsons,” “Transparent,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Kroll Show,” “Rick and Morty,” “Jon Benjamin Has A Van,” and “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.” Through his diverse body of work, Fielder continues to captivate audiences with his unique brand of comedy and storytelling.

Definitions of Terms

**Showtime:** An American cable and satellite television network that offers original series, movies, and special performances.

**Nathan for You:** A comedy television series that aired from 2013 to 2017, featuring Nathan Fielder providing unconventional ideas to help businesses increase their customer base.

