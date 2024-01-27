Netflix will become the new home of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” starting from 2025, marking a glorious entry for the streaming platform into live events and a significant change for the supernatural sports entertainment. Over the three holiday days of Christmas and New Year’s of 2024, the tradition would name it as in 2023 Ηο οf 996.

The two sides announced the agreement on Tuesday, stating that Netflix will broadcast “Raw” in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and other regions. The 10-year deal is reported to be worth $5 billion.

This deal is transformative,” said TKO Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, in a statement. “It combines WWE’s unique product with the incredible global influence of Netflix and significantly unlocks financially predictable scenarios for many years. Our collaboration fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically broadens WWE’s affirmation, and brings weekly live viewing through Netflix.”

This agreement marks a major change for WWE, as it redesigns the way sports events are showcased on streaming platforms. It also increases the visibility of WWE to an international audience, making its content even more accessible worldwide.

Undoubtedly, this is an unexpected move for the streaming service Netflix, which has primarily focused on series and movies until now. The addition of live sports events, like “Monday Night Raw,” will open the doors for new opportunities and possibilities for the streaming platform.

With this agreement, WWE aims to better serve its audience offering its content to more countries in a more affordable and accessible way. It will be interesting to see how it competes with other broadcast networks and how this agreement affects WWE’s global exposure.

FAQ:

Q1: What is the new home of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw”?

A1: Starting from 2025, the new home of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” will be the streaming platform Netflix.

Q2: Which regions will Netflix broadcast “Raw” in?

A2: Netflix will broadcast “Raw” in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and other regions.

Q3: How long does the agreement last?

A3: The agreement has a duration of 10 years.

Q4: What is the value of the agreement?

A4: The agreement is worth $5 billion.

Q5: What is the significance of this agreement for WWE?

A5: This agreement represents a significant change for WWE, redesigning the way sports events are showcased on streaming platforms and increasing its visibility to the international audience.

Q6: How does this agreement impact the Netflix platform?

A6: Netflix raises the bar offering live sports events, such as “Monday Night Raw,” and welcomes new opportunities and possibilities.

Q7: What is WWE’s goal with this agreement?

A7: With this agreement, WWE aims to better serve its audience offering its content to more countries in a more affordable and accessible way.

Q8: Who can be affected this agreement?

A8: This agreement impacts WWE fans in many regions who currently do not have access to “Raw” and expands the audience that can watch WWE content.

Related links:

– Netflix

– WWE