Netflix Premieres New Season of Temptation Island

Netflix is set to premiere a new season of the popular dating show, Temptation Island. This marks the third time the series will be aired, following its previous appearances on Fox and the USA Network.

Temptation Island is one of the most beloved dating shows on the platform, coming after the success of Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum.

The series will follow four couples at a crossroads in their relationships as they embark on a journey to Temptation Island. They will face the ultimate temptation, separated from each other and surrounded a group of attractive singles. Their choices will either test their love or potentially lead to their demise.

Temptation Island is produced Banijay Studios North America, with David Goldberg and David Friedman serving as executive producers.

The show first premiered on Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons before moving to the USA Network in 2019, where it aired for five seasons.

We eagerly await the new season of Temptation Island on Netflix and the new developments it will bring to these couples’ relationships!

