Netflix Raises Prices for Basic and Premium Packages

Netflix, the digital entertainment giant, has announced an increase in prices for its basic and premium packages. This move comes after a successful increase in the company’s subscriber base, which added 8.8 million new customers in the third quarter, bringing the total number of subscribers to 247.2 million.

In the United States, the price of the basic package has been raised from $9.99 to $11.99, while the premium package, which allows users to watch in Ultra HD on compatible devices and download content on six compatible devices simultaneously, has increased from $19.99 to $22.99. In the United Kingdom and France, prices for ad-supported and standard packages have remained unchanged, while the basic package increased to £7.99 and €10.99 respectively.

The price increase comes as Netflix continues to intensify its efforts to increase revenue on its platform, including the introduction of a new advertising category, which saw its subscription grow nearly 70% from the previous quarter, and the crackdown on password sharing.

However, the price hike is also attributed to the company incurring approximately $1 billion in “unexpected content expenses” during the previous quarter due to strikes SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

Despite the strikes, during the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $8.5 billion, an 8% annual increase, and added 5.9 million new subscribers thanks to the implementation of paid password sharing.

Netflix claims to have now taken steps to address paid password sharing in every region it operates in and continues to see a low cancellation rate.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new price for Netflix’s basic package in the United States?

A: The new price for Netflix’s basic package in the United States is $11.99.

Q: What is the new price for Netflix’s premium package in the United States?

A: The new price for Netflix’s premium package in the United States is $22.99.

Q: What are the new prices for Netflix’s packages in the United Kingdom and France?

A: The new price for Netflix’s basic package in the United Kingdom is £7.99, and in France, it is €10.99.

Q: Why did Netflix raise its prices?

A: Netflix raised its prices to increase revenue on its platform and address unexpected content expenses.