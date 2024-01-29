Netflix Secures Exclusive Rights to WWE Raw in Groundbreaking Deal

Netflix has made a monumental move in the sports entertainment industry acquiring the exclusive rights to WWE Raw. This groundbreaking multibillion-dollar deal will bring the beloved wrestling show to the streaming platform for the next decade. With the expiration of the wrestling group’s contract with Comcast on the horizon, Netflix has taken this opportunity to bring WWE Raw to its ever-growing subscriber base.

Not only will Netflix be showcasing WWE Raw starting from January, but it will also stream other popular wrestling specials such as Smackdown and NXT. In addition, Netflix will host pay-per-view live events like Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble, all included in subscribers’ regular subscription at no extra cost. This strategic move signals Netflix’s entry into the live sports streaming domain, following in the footsteps of other competitors like Max and Peacock.

Mark Shapiro, the President and Chief Operating Officer of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership. He mentioned that this deal will greatly expand WWE’s audience reach, providing Netflix subscribers with exciting live weekly programming. Collaboration with Netflix emphasizes the streaming platform’s dedication to diversifying its content and attracting a wider range of viewers.

While Netflix has previously explored live sports offerings with events like The Netflix Cup golf tournament in 2023, its partnership with WWE marks a significant leap forward in its ambition to bring live sports to its platform. With this venture, Netflix establishes itself as a destination not only for original programming and movies but also for must-see live sports content.

As Netflix continues to evolve and extend its global reach, the collaboration with WWE promises to shape the future of sports entertainment on the streaming platform. The possibilities for captivating and engaging content are limitless, providing wrestling enthusiasts with years of enjoyment and anticipation for their favorite shows and events.

FAQ:

Q: What wrestling shows will Netflix be streaming?

A: Netflix will be streaming WWE Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, along with other wrestling specials and pay-per-view events.

Q: Will subscribers have to pay any extra charges for these live events?

A: No, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy pay-per-view events such as Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble at no additional cost.

Q: What impact does this partnership have on WWE’s audience reach?

A: This partnership significantly expands WWE’s audience reach, bringing live weekly programming to Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Q: How does this deal align with Netflix’s content strategy?

A: This collaboration reinforces Netflix’s commitment to diversifying its content offerings and attracting a broader audience through live sports programming.

Sources: WWE.com, Netflix.com.