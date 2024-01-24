Netflix Ventures into New Territory with WWE’s Monday Night Raw Streaming Rights

Netflix has recently made a groundbreaking move in the streaming industry, securing the exclusive rights to stream WWE’s Monday Night Raw, a flagship program that has captivated audiences for the past two decades. This game-changing deal marks a significant shift for both Netflix and WWE, solidifying Netflix’s position as a major player in the entertainment industry.

Following the success of their Peacock deal, which allows for streaming all Premium Live Events, WWE has decided to take another leap forward partnering with Netflix. Not only will Monday Night Raw be available for streaming, but this partnership also includes special WWE documentaries, broadcasts of SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events like WrestleMania for audiences outside of the United States.

Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO, emphasized the transformative nature of this deal, stating that it will fundamentally alter and strengthen the media landscape. By combining the globally renowned WWE product with Netflix’s extensive reach, this partnership is set to bring joy and value to wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, expressed excitement about having WWE Raw on their platform, acknowledging the passionate multigenerational fan base that accompanies it. This long-term partnership will enable Netflix to deliver more captivating content, blending great characters and compelling storytelling with live-action throughout the year.

Nick Khan, President of WWE, hailed Netflix’s stellar track record for storytelling and deemed it the perfect long-term home for Raw’s loyal and ever-growing fan base.

While the exact financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, industry insiders report that it is valued at over $5 billion and extends for 10 years, further cementing the magnitude of this collaboration.

This exciting acquisition of WWE’s streaming rights further solidifies Netflix’s position as a major player in the streaming industry. Wrestling enthusiasts can look forward to an enhanced streaming experience while WWE’s incredible brand gains even more global exposure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the most significant change made Netflix in the streaming industry?

– Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to stream WWE’s Monday Night Raw on its platform.

2. What content is included in the Netflix and WWE partnership?

– The partnership includes WWE’s Monday Night Raw, special WWE documentaries, broadcasts of SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events like WrestleMania for territories outside of the United States.

3. Which officials expressed excitement about the partnership?

– Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO; Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer; and Nick Khan, President of WWE, all expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

4. What is the value of the deal?

– Although exact financial details were not disclosed, industry insiders estimate the deal’s value to be over $5 billion and spans a duration of 10 years.

Definitions for key terms used in the article:

– Streaming: The transmission of content in real-time or on-demand over the internet without the need to download it to the user’s device.

– WWE: An acronym for World Wrestling Entertainment, an American entertainment company specializing in professional wrestling.

– WWE’s Monday Night Raw: The primary wrestling program of WWE that airs every Monday night.

Recommended relevant sources:

– WWE: Official website of WWE. [a href=”https://www.wwe.com/”]https://www.wwe.com/[/a]

– Netflix: Official website of Netflix. [a href=”https://www.netflix.com/”]https://www.netflix.com/[/a]