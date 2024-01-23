New Additions to Disney Plus in November 2023: Season 2 Finale of Loki, Return of Behind The Attraction, and Season 2 of Santa Clauses

Disney+ is set to enrich its program during the month of November, offering more movies, TV series, and original productions. As November approaches and the leaves start to fall, Disney+ has unveiled the collection of TV series and movies that will be released on the platform throughout the month.

From the beginning of November, viewers can engage in some holiday festivities with Santa Clauses in a two-episode premiere, go behind the scenes with the most iconic rides and parks of Disney in the 2nd season of Behind The Attraction, and bid farewell – for now – to Loki with the season 2 finale.

After 28 years, Scott Calvin continues to be Santa Claus, the leader of the North Pole and the bearer of Christmas joy. With his family, Carol, Sandra, and Cal his side, along with his trusty elves, Calvin faces a changed world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation. There will be a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8, with new episodes airing weekly.

Before immersing yourself in the magic of the holidays, you can explore the history of Disney’s most famous rides and see how they operate and have evolved. The cast members and Imagineers behind the stories these rides tell have it all in Behind the Attractions Season 2, with all episodes available on November 1.

Last but not least, we have the season 2 finale of Loki, where we learn the fate of Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and all your favorite characters of all time (pun intended), as well as get a glimpse behind the scenes with Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2.

