New Additions to Paramount+ with Showtime in September 2023

In September 2023, Paramount+ with Showtime is set to offer a range of exciting new additions for its subscribers. Among the noteworthy additions are the British comedy series “Dreaming Whilst Black” (September 8th), which utilizes dream scenes to narrate the life of its creator as a filmmaker, and the four-part documentary “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court” (September 22nd) that examines the contemporary history of the institution.

Other significant additions include Sean Penn’s documentary “Superpower” (September 18th), which explores the situation in Ukraine, as well as complete seasons of the popular reality game shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” (both on September 27th). Additionally, new episodes of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Season 4) and “ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks” (Season 5) will be released in September.

For those interested in taking advantage of streaming service offers, there is the opportunity to get a full year subscription to Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime at a 50% discount (offer ends on September 20th, 2023). This offer is an excellent opportunity for viewers to enjoy the new additions and their favorite series and movies on the platform.

