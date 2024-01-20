New and Exciting TV Series for Streaming Now: Choices from Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+

The autumn of 2023 brings some of the best new TV series for streaming, including “The Curse,” “Black Cake,” and “A Murder at the End of the World.” With numerous options from platforms like Hulu, Disney+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz, and many others, viewers have countless choices to watch their favorite shows and movies.

Some of the most anticipated premieres this week include the documentaries “House of Kardashian” and “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” as well as the return of the series “The Crown” with its sixth season. Additionally, the series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” which presents the story of one of the first black deputies in the United States, was released on Paramount+ on November 5th.

Hulu offers the series “Black Cake,” based on The New York Times novel, which tells the story of estranged siblings who reunite after the death of their mother and discover astonishing details about their family history. Furthermore, Hulu presents the movie “The Mill,” starring Lil Rel Howery, which narrates the story of an entrepreneur who wakes up in an open space surrounded massive concrete walls and must perform physical labor.

On Netflix, the series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on Edgar Allan Poe’s story, portrays the tale of a wealthy family with many dark secrets, which are revealed when a mysterious woman begins killing its members.

Frequently Asked Questions and Term Explanations

Hulu: A streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV series, movies, and original productions.

Showtime: An American cable and satellite television network that provides original series, movies, and sports events.

Paramount+: A streaming service that offers original series, movies, children’s programs, and sports events from the Paramount network and other affiliated networks.

Netflix: A popular streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV series, movies, documentaries, and original productions.