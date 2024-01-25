New Article: Showtime Network Undergoes Transformation as “Paramount+ With Showtime”

The well-known cable television network, Showtime, renowned for its production of high-quality series and movies, is set to undergo significant changes. Starting January 8, 2024, Showtime will be reorganized and rebranded as “Paramount+ With Showtime,” adopting the same name as the company’s premium streaming package.

This transformation reflects the broader trend in the media and entertainment industry as traditional cable providers seek ways to expand their content offerings and broaden their audience. The shift towards streaming is a response to the growing demand for more flexible and user-customized services.

Despite the name change, current subscribers of the Showtime cable network will not automatically gain access to the streaming package “Paramount+ With Showtime.” Instead, they will be able to access the content through the authorized streaming applications of collaborating pay-TV providers.

Streaming: The transmission of data (usually video or audio) over the internet, allowing users to watch or listen to content in real-time.

Pay-TV: A television service provided through cable, satellite, or internet connection for which users must pay a subscription.

Paramount+: A streaming service offered Paramount Global, providing access to a wide range of television series, movies, and other content.

