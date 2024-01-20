New Article: The Upcoming Season 3 of Yellowjackets: Release Date and Updates

The hit series Yellowjackets, a psychological drama revolving around a group of high school girls trapped in the wilderness, has been renewed for its 31st season. However, due to the ongoing strikes Hollywood writers and actors, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of season 3. Despite the lack of details, there is some information that can give us an idea of when season 3 might be released.

Commencement of Season 3 Production

According to Deadline, the writers’ room for Yellowjackets opened on October 4th, indicating that the production for season 3 has begun. However, the writers’ room closed just a day later when the Writers Guild of America initiated a strike in May 2023.

Possible Release Date of Season 3

Based on the timeline of season 2, the script for season 3 of Yellowjackets could potentially be completed within three months. This suggests that filming could commence sometime in January 2024. In an ideal scenario without any delays, season 3 could be released on Showtime during the summer or fall of 2024, with the latter being the most probable timeframe.

Bonus Episode

Ashley Lyle, the co-creator of Yellowjackets, confirmed in June 2023 that there will be a “bonus episode” released between seasons 2 and 31. Lyle’s comment may indicate that the first work in the reopened writers’ room is the promised bonus episode for the viewers.

Conclusion

Taking into consideration the available information, season 3 of Yellowjackets could potentially be released in the second half of 2024. However, the pre-production is currently on hold due to the ongoing strikes the writers, and the resulting delays remain unknown.

FAQ