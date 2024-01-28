New Article: WhatsApp Conversations Shed Light on Scottish Government’s Actions During Pandemic

The fact that our private conversations on WhatsApp wouldn’t want to be heard publicly is no secret. However, recent revelations from communications among senior officials of the Scottish government have exposed a glimpse into what was happening behind the scenes during the Covid pandemic.

These conversations have truly stolen the spotlight, as we saw the national clinical director, Jason Leitch, advising the now First Minister Humza Yousaf to avoid wearing masks at a social event. Furthermore, Nicola Sturgeon openly expressed her opinion on Boris Johnson and the visit of the UK’s Covid committee to Edinburgh.

But the most significant revelations have emerged from the WhatsApp conversations between Sturgeon and former chief of staff Liz Lloyd, showing the pair discussing lockdown rules and seemingly making decisions. Sturgeon claims that her response to Covid was conducted through official channels and not informal messaging exchanges.

However, the extension of economic support was another topic of discussion. Lloyd stated that she wanted a “good old-fashioned row” about extending the furlough scheme, as she wanted to put pressure on the UK government, which was considering reducing financial support.

These revelations have paved the way for the opposition to claim that the Scottish government is trying to politically exploit the crisis. Nevertheless, officials maintain that they have complied with guidelines on message retention.

However, amidst discussions on how the rules are interpreted and what constitutes a decision, the question of why so many messages were deleted will remain.

For the conversations that took place at the beginning of the pandemic – when some of the significant decisions on the lockdown and care homes were made – we now learn that they no longer exist.

Yousaf has apologized to the Committee for the “poor handling” of the messages. An external assessment of the use of messaging apps will now take place.

However, apologies, no matter how often they are repeated, are not enough for the families who have lost loved ones.

FAQ:

1. What revelations emerged from the WhatsApp conversations between Sturgeon and Liz Lloyd?

– The conversations showed the pair discussing lockdown rules and seemingly making decisions.

2. What reactions were sparked these revelations?

– The opposition claimed that the Scottish government is trying to politically exploit the crisis.

3. What topic was discussed regarding economic support?

– The extension of the furlough scheme and the pressure put on the UK government.

4. Why did Yousaf apologize?

– Yousaf apologized for the “poor handling” of the messages.

5. What assessment will take place?

– An external assessment of the use of messaging apps.

Definitions for some key terms used in the article:

1. WhatsApp: A messaging app for mobile devices that allows the sending of text, photos, and other multimedia.

2. Covid Pandemic: The widespread occurrence of a disease in a large part of the world, in contrast to an epidemic which is localized.

3. Lockdown: The restriction of citizens’ movements and social interactions as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

