New Disney+ Contents Coming in December 2023

As we approach the end of 2023, Disney+ is gearing up to offer its subscribers in the United States a plethora of new original content. From the debut series of Pixar to a brand-new series “Percy Jackson,” Disney+ has something for everyone this December.

On December 1st, viewers will have the opportunity to watch “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny,” where the fearless archaeologist Indiana Jones battles against time to recover a legendary disc that can change the course of history. Additionally, “Timeless Heroes” will be released, a documentary that explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and trajectory in acting.

But those are not the only things coming to Disney+ this December. Viewers can also look forward to the premiere of the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s popular book series.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. Content availability may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the release schedule for the United States.

