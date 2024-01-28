New Feature Allows WhatsApp Users to Easily Transfer Data Between Mobile Phones

The WhatsApp messaging app, owned Meta, is incredibly popular among mobile phone users. As a result, the company is constantly investing in developing new features to enhance user experience. With its latest update, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to easily transfer their data from one mobile phone to another.

This new conversation migration feature enables users to transfer their entire account, including all their personal messages, photos, videos, and documents, from one mobile phone to another without leaving WhatsApp. It’s worth noting that this new feature does not include call history.

To use the conversation migration feature, you need to have Android OS Lollipop 5.1, SDK 23, or a later version, or Android 6 or a later version installed on both your old and new mobile phones. You should also use the same phone number on your new phone as your old one and have the phones in close proximity to each other. Additionally, it’s recommended to have both phones connected to a power source and have WiFi enabled on both. It’s also important to mention that WhatsApp does not collect your exact location, although it requires your permission to access it in older versions of Android.

To transfer your chat history, open WhatsApp on your old phone, go to Settings, open the Chats category, and tap on “Transfer Chats.” Follow the instructions that appear to scan the QR code displayed on your new phone. Once the transfer is complete, tap on “Done.”

This new feature of WhatsApp opens up new possibilities for users who want to switch mobile phones without losing their important data and conversations.

