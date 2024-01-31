New Feature Coming Soon: Chat Lock on WhatsApp Web

The popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has long had the Chat Lock feature, providing essential security for its users. However, this feature is currently not available on the web version, leaving locked conversations visible without any protection. This has posed a problem for those who rely on the web version for their messaging tasks.

Fortunately, there is some good news for WhatsApp users facing this issue. It appears that the platform is integrating the Chat Lock feature into the web version. This development comes as a welcome relief for those who depend on the web version to manage their messages. It’s important to note that this capability is still in the early stages of development, as revealed WaBetaInfo, a source for WhatsApp updates.

The details of how exactly this locked conversation tab will be visible are still being worked out. It remains to be seen if it will include a secret code to hide the tab or not.

The release date for this feature is still unclear since it has not yet reached the testing phase. Therefore, it may take some time before it is ready for the web version and, ultimately, for your devices.

Once this feature is finally rolled out, it will mean that all iOS, Android, and web platforms will have this functionality, offering a secure and synchronized experience for WhatsApp users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about WhatsApp Chat Lock:

1. What is WhatsApp Chat Lock?

WhatsApp Chat Lock is a feature that locks sensitive conversations within the application, providing additional security.

2. Why doesn’t Chat Lock work on WhatsApp Web?

Although Chat Lock is available in the app, it is currently not supported on the web version, and conversations are visible without protection.

3. When can we expect Chat Lock to be available on WhatsApp Web?

There is no specific information available at this time, but it is expected to be available in the future after development and testing.

4. Will the Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp Web include a secret code to hide the tab?

The exact functionality of the locked conversation tab has not been revealed yet, and it is unclear if it will include a secret code to hide it.

