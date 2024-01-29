New Law in Sri Lanka Raises Concerns Over Internet Freedom

In a controversial move, the Sri Lankan government has approved a new law that claims to enhance internet security but in reality, severely restricts freedom of expression and stifles any dissent from anti-government forces, particularly those opposing social and labor movements.

The new legislation grants extensive powers to President Ranil Wickremesinghe to crackdown on anti-government opposition and impose strict sanctions on those deemed to be violating the law.

Under the new law, the president will appoint a five-member committee to enforce the laws, with the power to remove and replace its members at will. The committee will have the authority to request the arrest of Sri Lankans, whether they are within or outside the country, who are accused of violating internet security laws. Furthermore, the committee can issue orders to internet service providers to disable services deemed illegal and cut off any financial support to these services.

The broad and undemocratic nature of the proposed legislation is evident in Section 12 of the draft law. According to this section, “Anyone, whether in Sri Lanka or any other country, who poses a threat to national security, public health, or public order, or promotes negative emotions and hostility among different groups of people through the dissemination of false statements, commits a punishable offense.” The penalty for such an offense is imprisonment for five years and a fine. In case of a repeat offense, the penalty and fine are doubled.

Although the law has faced opposition from international technology companies such as Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Twitter, it should be noted that their objection is not primarily driven the defense of democratic rights but rather reflects their interest in preserving their business profits.

