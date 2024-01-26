The Meta company has introduced stricter private messaging regulations to enhance the safety of teenagers on Instagram and Facebook. Adults above the age of 19 are now limited from sending messages to teenagers who do not follow them. Additionally, the type and number of direct messages to non-followers are restricted to only one text message.

Concern for the well-being of teenagers on social media platforms has prompted Meta to introduce tighter safety measures, especially regarding private messaging.

Default Settings for Teenagers

Teenagers under 16 years old (or 18 in some countries) will have default settings that allow them to receive messages or be added to group chats only individuals they already follow or are connected with. For supervised accounts, teenagers will require parental permission to change this setting.

Changes in Messenger

Similar changes will also apply to Messenger, where users under 16 years old (or 18 in some countries) will receive messages solely from their friends on Facebook or individuals connected through their phone contacts.

Protection from Inappropriate Content

Meta is planning to introduce a feature that will prevent teenagers from encountering unwanted and inappropriate images in their messages. This feature will also discourage teenagers from sending such images. Details about this functionality, which will apply even to encrypted conversations, will be announced later this year.

Empowering Parental Control

Meta enables parents to approve or reject requests made their teenagers (under 16 years old) for changes in security and privacy default settings. This includes transitioning from private to public accounts, adjusting sensitive content controls, or modifying message settings to allow messages from non-followers. Parents receive notifications for such requests, offering them tools to protect their teenagers while respecting their privacy.

