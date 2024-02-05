New Netflix Film “Scoop” Explores Prince Andrew’s Controversial Interview

A new film titled “Scoop” is set to shed light on the explosive interview conducted with Prince Andrew on BBC Newsnight in 2019. Despite the conclusion of the hit series “The Crown,” Netflix continues to make waves within the royal family. The streaming service has been working on this film, which delves into the remarkable interview where journalist Emily Maitlis questioned Prince Andrew about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual abuse involving minors. Yes, we’re talking about the interview with the bizarre Pizza Express excuse in Woking. The movie is expected to hit our screens sometime in 2024, and Netflix has released a series of official images. Take a look here.

In “Scoop,” Rufus Sewell effortlessly embodies Prince Andrew, while Gillian Anderson portrays Maitlis. Billie Piper takes on the role of Sam McAlister, the producer who secured the interview (and whose book, “Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC’s Most Shocking Interview,” inspired the film). The cast also includes Keeley Hawes, Connor Swindells from “Sex Education,” Romola Garai, and Charity Wakefield from “The Great.” The movie is directed Philip Martin, who has previously directed seven episodes of “The Crown” (all in the first two seasons), and the screenplay is written Peter Moffat, the mastermind behind the popular drama starring Bryan Cranston, “Your Honour.”

Here’s the official synopsis: “Inspired real events, ‘Scoop’ tells the thrilling story of how reporter Sam McAlister managed to secure a groundbreaking interview – the iconic appearance of Prince Andrew on BBC Newsnight. From the intensity of the producer’s negotiations with Buckingham Palace to Emily Maitlis’s gripping confrontation with the prince, ‘Scoop’ takes us inside the story, showcasing the women who would stop at nothing to get the truth. To land such a significant interview, you must be daring.”

The exact release date for “Scoop” on the streaming platform is yet to be announced, but get ready to watch it in 2024. Bring your own popcorn.

Sources: Netflix, BBC, The Crown, Sex Education