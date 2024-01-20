New Offers for Disney Plus, Hulu, and Paramount Plus: Get More Content at Better Prices

In a bid to attract more subscribers, Disney and Paramount Plus are offering discounts on various packages. Disney is offering three months of Hulu with Live TV for $49.99 per month until October 11, before the price increases to $76.99 per month. This package includes access to over 90 sports, news, and entertainment channels, as well as Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and all the TV shows and movies on Hulu. Additionally, users can record live shows with unlimited DVR.

Furthermore, Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus are also available as a bundle, with the price increasing to $14.99 per month from October 12. With this bundle, users have access to a plethora of content, including new releases, classic movies, series, and original productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Hulu also offers current hits, classic series, award-winning originals, and buzzworthy movies. Finally, with ESPN Plus, you can watch live sports events, thousands of live broadcasts, top championships and tournaments, ESPN Plus original productions, and the complete 30 for 30 library.

In addition to the offers from Disney and Paramount Plus, there are other options for entertainment lovers. DIRECTV STREAM offers a $10 discount per month for the first three months, while Hulu Plus Live TV competes with PlayStation Vue offering all the live TV channels and access to Hulu’s regular content library with limited advertising. Furthermore, Hulu has reduced the price of its basic package, which includes ads, to $5.99, while the ad-free version remains at $11.99, and the package with live TV now costs $44.99 per month.

