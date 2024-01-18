Exciting New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

This week, Netflix is adding a variety of exciting shows and movies to its platform, providing entertainment options for everyone. While the weather may be chilly, these new additions are sure to keep you warm with anticipation.

Maboroshi

One standout film is “Maboroshi,” an anime masterpiece that follows the life of Masamune Kikuiri, a student living in a town trapped an inexplicable explosion. The townspeople lead monotonous lives, longing for change. However, everything changes when Masamune and his classmate Atsumi Sagami discover a feral girl in the ruins of the steelworks. This encounter sets off a series of events that unravel the stagnant world they live in. Get ready for a thrilling and thought-provoking experience when you watch “Maboroshi” on Netflix starting Jan. 15.

End of the Line

In the comedic series “End of the Line,” Sandra and Ivan, a divorced couple, find themselves sharing the same roof while navigating the challenges of daily life. Complicating their situation are their professions as drivers, with Sandra working on a city bus and Ivan in a van. Will they be able to get along as they juggle their careers and rebuild their lives? Find out watching “End of the Line” on Netflix starting Jan. 17.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2

In the Emmy award-winning docuseries “Love on the Spectrum,” individuals on the autism spectrum navigate the world of dating in their own unique ways. Season 2 brings back familiar faces from the first season, such as Abbey, James, and Dani, as they continue their search for love. Join them on their journey to find the perfect partner who truly understands them. Watch “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” Season 2 on Netflix starting Jan. 19.

Sixty Minutes

Octavio, a fighter faced with a difficult choice, must decide between attending his daughter’s birthday party or losing her forever. When he chooses family over fighting, he unwittingly becomes a target for a gang of criminals. With only an hour to reach his daughter, every second counts in this thrilling race against time. Don’t miss the tension and action in “Sixty Minutes,” available on Netflix starting Jan. 19.

Captivating the King

“Captivating the King” tells the captivating story of Lee In, a prince bound loyalty and betrayal. Held hostage during the Qing Dynasty, he must navigate his brother’s growing resentment and accusations of treason. Amidst the chaos, Lee In encounters Kang Hee-Soo, an enigmatic baduk player who may be more than she seems. Will their paths converge in love or deceit? Watch “Captivating the King” on Netflix starting Jan. 20 and discover the secrets that unfold.

These are just a few highlights of what’s coming to Netflix this week. With a range of genres and captivating storylines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into these new shows and movies.