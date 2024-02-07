New Regulations on Social Media in Jammu and Kashmir

The authorities in the Jammu region of Kashmir have implemented new regulations on social media platforms in an effort to prevent the publication of provocative messages. These regulations come after the granting of a special tax status to the Pahari community. While the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, has stated that the special tax status will not affect the Gujjars and Bakerwals, the authorities fear that individuals with anti-social intentions may try to mislead the public.

An executive administrator in the Jammu region has issued an order under the Criminal Procedure Code, requesting media outlets operating in the area to avoid publishing messages that have the potential to disrupt social harmony, cause discrimination, and disturb public peace.

“There is a perception that there is a possibility of serious disturbance to peace and order, and disturbance to public peace, which can seriously threaten human life and property due to the misinformation being spread on social media platforms through the posting/sharing of sarcastic, discriminatory, and provocative messages,” the order states.

The order also states that it is desirable to immediately prevent any disturbance to peace, order, and public peace that can seriously threaten human life and property.

“There are sufficient reasons to proceed under the Criminal Procedure Code and prohibit individuals and news media/social media portals operating in the Jammu region from posting/sharing such posts/messages that have the potential to disrupt social harmony, cause discrimination, and disturb public peace,” it adds.

The order further states that the order will be effective immediately, and any violation of this order will result in penalties under the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

